Business

Naira weakens on parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The naira fell to N486 to the dollar on the parallel market yesterday from the N482/$1 that it stood at in the last one week, data obtained from abokifx. com shows. The local currency, however, gained marginally at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N410 per dollar compared with N410.67/$1 on Tuesday, according to FMDQ data.

Before the naira’s current depreciation on the parallel market, analysts had attributed its stability in that segment of the forex market to recent measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost remittance inflow into the country. On March 6, the apex bank introduced a “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” under which recipients of diaspora remittances, through licensed IMTOs, would be paid N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow. The scheme, which came into effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, will end on Saturday, May 8, 2021, according to the regulator.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Vessels lift N113.6bn natural gas to Asia, Europe

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite weak demand and low prices, Nigeria has commenced export of 675,691 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued at N113.6billion ($252.37million) this month to various destinations. The gas, which has started leaving Onne Port, is being ferried by 10 vessels as price hit $373.5 per tonnes in China. Although some cargoes have taken longer […]
Business

Part Marketers reaffirm stance against N10trn subsidy waste

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…say policy stagnated economic growth Oil marketers in Nigeria at the weekend bluntly rejected any attempt to take the country back to the fuel subsidy regime, which gulped N10 trillion of the country’s revenues in the last 10 years. Rising under the auspices of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the marketers declared that […]
Business

How Freight Forwarders are boosting Eastern ports growth

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI

Despite the over hyped security challenge in the Eastern zone of the Nigerian port industry, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the huge revenue of N118 billion collected by the Port Harcourt Area 11 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in the 2020 was the hallmark of collaboration with a united and focused freight forwarders in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica