Naira weakens on parallel market

The naira fell to N486 to the dollar on the parallel market yesterday from the N482/$1 that it stood at in the last one week, data obtained from abokifx. com shows. The local currency, however, gained marginally at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N410 per dollar compared with N410.67/$1 on Tuesday, according to FMDQ data.

Before the naira’s current depreciation on the parallel market, analysts had attributed its stability in that segment of the forex market to recent measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost remittance inflow into the country. On March 6, the apex bank introduced a “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” under which recipients of diaspora remittances, through licensed IMTOs, would be paid N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow. The scheme, which came into effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, will end on Saturday, May 8, 2021, according to the regulator.

