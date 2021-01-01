Naira weakens to N410.25/$1 at I&E window

There were indications yesterday that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had once again weakened the naira, as the local currency closed at N410.25 per dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) Forex window, compared with the opening rate of N392.88/$1.

The I&E FX windowalso known as NAFEX- is the market trading segment for investors, exporters and end-users that allows for FX trades to be made at market-determined exchange rates. However, the apex bank, on its website, as at late yesterday, still posted its official US dollar buying rate as N379 per dollar. Also, data obtained from “Abokifx,” a website that tracks forex rates on the parallel market showed that the naira has been stable at N470 per dollar since Tuesday. In fact, due to the lull in business activities occasioned by the Yuletide season, the naira strengthened to N465/$1 on the parallel market over the Christmas weekend. The local currency had depreciated to about N500 per dollar in late November, a development that made the CBN to take some significant measures to boost the naira.

The measures saw the regulator adjusting the rate at which licensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operators could sell the naira to N392 per dollar from N386 previously and fixing the rate at which traders could purchase the dollar at N390/$1 from N384 per dollar.

It also stated that international money transfers would be exchanged at the banks at N388 per dollar from N382/$1. In addition, the CBN also amended the rules for the receipt of diaspora remittances, directing lenders to ensure that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through International Monetary Transfer Operators (IMTOs) receive such inflows in foreign currency (dollar) through the designated bank of their choice. Specifically, the regulator said recipients of such remittances have the option of receiving such funds either in foreign currency cash or into their ordinary domiciliary account. It also issued a fresh circular during the period to clarify issues relating to Export Proceeds Domiciliary accounts and Ordinary Domiciliary accounts.

On the former, the CBN stated that: “These accounts will continue to be operated based on existing regulations which allow account holders use of their funds for business operations only, with any extra funds sold in the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window.”

