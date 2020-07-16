Business

Naira weakens to N470/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The naira dropped further to N470 per dollar on the parallel market yesterday from N465/$1 on Tuesday as scarcity of foreign exchange, occasioned by the slump in oil prices continues to negatively impact the local currency. It, however, closed at N386.50 per dollar from N387.75/$1 earlier in the day at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window Analysts said the naira’ weakening on the parallel market was due to traders bidding up rates in anticipation of demand shifting to the unofficial market after the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent rate unification moves. On July 7, the apex bank adjusted the exchange rate at the official window, according to data on FMDQ website, by 5.54 percent to N381 per dollar from N361/$, sparking speculations that it had officially devalued the local currency.

A few days earlier, the CBN had adjusted the naira’s rate from N360/$1 to N380/$1 at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS). The SMIS is the market where importers bid for forex using Letters of Credit and Form M. It was established by CBN for importers to ease the pressure faced by businesses in the foreign exchange market through sales of foreign currency to authorized dealers (wholesale) or to end users through Authorized dealers. The CBN has been under pressure both from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unify the country’s multiple exchange rates as part of measures to improve the transparency of its currency-management system. Investors have said the absence of a single rate creates confusion and deters foreign investment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Broadband: ATCON pledges commitment to 2020-2025 plan

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…hails NCC’s new management strategy The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has pledged the commitment of its members to the country’s broadband agenda. President of the association, Mr. Olusola Teniola, who made the promise on behalf of its members, said ATCON would support the Broadband Plan 2020-2025 through more investments in infrastructure and […]
Business

NSE opens week positive with N15bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

POSITIVE SENTIMENT   NSE ASI appreciated by 0.12 per cent with market breathe closing negative with 18 gainers as against 29 losers   The equities market closed yesterday positive to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market closed last Friday also in the green.   The market performance indices, NSE ASI, […]
Business

Experts advise businesses on Covid-19 challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerians have been advised to move from the realm of denial, anger and accept the reality of the ‘new normal’ occasioned by COVID- 19 by properly articulating their goals and developing a financial plan based on available resources. This was the submission of investment and financial experts at the Ecobank Webinar on the topic: ‘Personal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: