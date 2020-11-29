Naira weakest since 2017, crashes to 495/$ in parallel market

•30% weaker than official rate as government worries

The naira at the weekend weakened

to the lowest in over three years in

the parallel market due to increased

demand for dollars amid foreigncurrency

shortages.

The local unit depreciated to 495 per dollar

on Friday, lowest since February 23, 2017,

widening the gap with the official rate

of 379.5 to over 30 per cent, according to

abokifx.com, a website that collates parallel

market rates in Lagos. The currency traded

in the interbank market at 389.74 as of 4:54

p.m. in Lagos

There is a diversion of inflows away from

official channels to the parallel market due

to the gap in rates, Murega Mungai, trading

desk manager for Aza Finance said in a

note Thursday. The market spread has created

arbitrage opportunities for recipients

of remittances such as exporters and private

individuals.

Pent up demand in the foreign exchange

market is not unprecedented given increase

purchase of items in preparation

for seasonal festivities, Nkemdilim Nwadialor,

analyst at Tellimer markets said. “This

has been compounded by the fact that all

through the year, we have had dollar shortage,”

she said.

This came as the a directive from the Central

Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that exporters

must register with it through an online portal

has slowed the export of cocoa and other

non-oil exports. That will likely worsen foreign-

exchange shortage in Africa’s biggest

economy and impede the government’s efforts

to diversify the economy away from

its dependence on oil, the country’s main

export.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves, currently

at $35.4 billion has dropped about 3

per cent since May when it climbed to 36.6

billion, after picking up from April lows

when it was hit by fall in crude prices and

coronavirus pandemic.

The gap in the exchanges rates in the parallel

and official markets is because of decline

in revenue from oil, Nigeria’s main export,

Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said. The

government is concerned about the spread

and is taking steps to address the issue of

scarcity, but “the progress is not as much

as we hoped,” she said in a Bloomberg TV

interview on Friday.

“We hope to get to an even level very soon

so the impact of the exchange rate will become

moderated,” Ahmed said.

Like this: Like Loading...