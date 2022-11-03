News

NAIRABOX ANNOUNCES BRAND AMBASSADOR AND ALL ACCESS MOVIE SUBSCRIPTION ON ITS APP

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on NAIRABOX ANNOUNCES BRAND AMBASSADOR AND ALL ACCESS MOVIE SUBSCRIPTION ON ITS APP

Nigeria’s foremost lifestyle platform, Nairabox – owned by JORG Technologies Limited – has announced Mike Ezuruonye, Aproko Doctor, Illbliss and Sam Agbero as its new brand ambassadors and a return of its N2,000 monthly cinema subscription feature for any 4 movies of choice at cinemas across Nigeria.
Nairabox is the foremost lifestyle platform which has since its inception led the lifestyle and entertainment sector with the use of technology. The platform, known for its unmatched commitment to creating unparalleled lifestyle offerings, continues to collaborate with some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainment concerts and cinemas to bring exciting offers to its users.
Speaking on the latest decision of the brand to sign its new ambassadors, as well as the return of its cinema subscription feature, CEO of Nairabox, Ugochukwu ‘Jay’ Chikezie stated, “At Nairabox, we understand the constant and rapid change happening around us, especially in the lifestyle and entertainment sector and, we are committed to evolving in order to meet and surpass users’ expectations. We are beyond excited about the onboarding of our new set of ambassadors because their personality shines through a balance of bold, authentic, true and entertaining that perfectly fits with our brand values and the return of our N2000 subscription is a way of reiterating what we believe in- easy and convenient cinema and lifestyle experiences.

With the re-introduction of this offering, there’s a step forward in improving the cinema-going culture in Nigeria and enhancing efforts of exhibitors, actors and key stakeholders in the movie-making industry.”
Nairabox is Nigeria’s leading lifestyle app known for its drive for innovation. The platform pioneered many products and solutions that have continued to connect users with entertainment experiences from event tickets to cinema to other bouquets of fun and lifestyle services.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG to eliminate malaria prevalence from 27% to zero%

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) says it will reduce malaria prevalence from 23 per cent to zero per cent through action and review of Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilisation guidelines (ACSM). The Technical Advisor Malaria,   Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BAN), Mr Ogunbi Temitope, shared the plan with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday […]
News

2023: Group warn Senator against instigating public unrest, insurrection against AKSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Caucus in the National Assembly, and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East, Senator Bassey Albert has been warned against instigating public unrest, inciting the masses against the person and office of the Governor and any unconstitutional act of insurrection that may derail the prevailing peace in the State. […]
News

Makinde inaugurates state’s anti-corruption agency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday inaugurated the state’s anti-corruption commission, declaring that his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption remained unshakable. The governor, who was speaking at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said that with the inauguration, Oyo State as Pacesetter State, would become a worthy reference for other […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica