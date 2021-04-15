News

Nairabox launches Nigeria's first cinema subscription service

Nigeria’s foremost lifestyle platform, Nairabox has announced the relaunch of its mobile app with new features to enable a more seamless experience for all users. One of the new features will enable cinema-goers to watch four of their favorite movies every month in the cinema for the cost of one. This offering is the first of its kind in Nigeria and will bring more value to users and more traffic to the cinema.

In the wake of the pandemic, the brand took a brief hiatus to chart a new course and develop new features that will further enhance value for users and the entertainment industry at large. As the industry gradually recovers from the effects of last year, the box office promises to grow with a huge catalog of titles in the coming months With collaborations and partnerships with leading cinema houses across the country, Nairabox users now have the opportunity to watch more movies after purchasing a cinema subscription from the app.

Chief Executive Officer of JORG Tech owners of Nairabox, Tokunbo Adetona said “We want the best value for our customers, so we strive to always create innovative offerings with real value for all stakeholders. With the new Nairabox app, every Nigerian can now watch more movies, the cinemas can welcome back more customers and the movie producer can reach a larger audience. Also, our ecosystem brings back food delivery. Our users can order food from an ever-growing array of diverse food vendors available on the app. All from the comfort of their location avoiding queues, traffic, and delays. Nairabox is a wholesome experience that matches your lifestyle choices.”

Nairabox; a product of JORG Technologies, was introduced into the Nigerian market in December 2015 has grown to become one of the leading tech drivers in the lifestyle and entertainment sector since its inception with collaborations with some of the biggest events and entertainment concerts to ever happen in Nigeria. The app has continued to create unparalleled lifestyle offerings to its users, while also creating an opportunity for brands to reward users on the platform simply by using the app which is available on Google Play Store and coming soon to the Apple iOS store.

