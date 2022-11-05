News

Naira's slide fuelled by speculations on account of CBN's redesign policy, says economist

Experts have continued to bear their thoughts on the continuous slide of the naira against the American dollar, and other international currencies. The intensity of naira’s fall and its wide margin to the dollar became an issue of concern last week, when the Central Bank of Nigeria unfolded plans to re-design three layers of national currencies. These are, N200, N500 and N1000 currency notes.

Speaking to this, and the implications of CBN’s decision on economy, an economist and commentator on national issues, Dr. Aliyu Ilias, said that the naira is weakening steadily because of the increased speculation majorly due to the announcement of CBN to redesign the naira note on the basis of stopping its hoarding, counterfeiting, and curb inflation among other reasons. He traced free fall of dollars to speculations by the players in the foreign exchange market. “The official rate for the dollar stood at $435, while it is N875 in the parallel market.

The same applies to other foreign exchange. Different opinions have been shared on the implication of the new foreign exchange policy on the Nigeria economy. The tumbling of naira will have an implication on the economy. It will increase the cost of capital to the private sector, it will affect the cost of government borrowing; and it will lead to a decline in industrial production that will furthe lead to mass job loss. “This will also lead to a worsening cost of living as it will reflect on transportation, high cost of commodities, and other economic life combined. This policy is also coming at a time Nigeria is approaching the festive period, when prices of commodities increase, which leads to inflationary. Beyond the festival, the nation is also in electioneering campaign season, as election is expected to hold in February 2023.

Nigerian politicians are fond of keeping money for the campaign and election, and as expected, this policy will further encourage the politicians, businesses, and bureau de change operator to start stockpiling dollars and other foreign currencies to prepare for the currency redesign and their election spending,” he said.

 

