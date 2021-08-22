Nairobi 2021: Gold rush for Team Nigeria as Nse-Uko, Onwuzurike win 400m, 200m

•Sports Minister announces cash awards for medalists

It was a gold rush for Team Nigeria on the fourth day of the ongoing World U-20 Championships tagged Nairobi 2021 in Kenya, as two Nigerians, Imaobong Nse-Uko and Chudi Onwuzurike won gold medal in the women’s 400m and men’s 200m respectively. Nse-Uko fulfilled expectations by coasting home to gold in the women’s 400m event.

The Akwo Ibom born athlete came to the Championships as the fastest among the contenders following the 51.70secs she ran to win the gold at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in April and lived up to pre-race hype by becoming the third Nigerian woman to win the event’s gold after Fatimah Yusuf in 1990 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria and Olabisi Afolabi in Lisbon, Portugal in 1994. The 17-year-old ran a new 51.55secs Personal Best to achieve the feat.

The time further extended her record as the fastest U-18 athlete in the world in 2021 and the 17th fastest in the Nigerian all-time list. She had earlier won the gold medal in the 4x400m mixed relays on the opening day of the championship. Also, Onwuzurike won the third gold medal for team Nigeria in the men’s 200m finals with a time of 20.21Sec. The U S collegiate proved that his rating was no fluke as he made history on Saturday to win the 200m race in a personal best time. Onwuzurike thus erases compatriot Francis Obiekwelu’s long standing record of being the last Nigerian to have won the event since 1996. He outpaced Letsile Tebogo of Botswana who came second in a time of 20.38secs, while South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile won bronze in a time of 20.48secs.

In the women’s 200m, Favour Ofili finished 3rd with a time of 22.23secs to secure bronze on an impressive day for Team Nigeria. The event was won by Namibia’s Christine Mboma in a time of 21.84secs, while silver went to Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia. Meanwhile, The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has announced cash awards for Team Nigeria athletes who win medals at the ongoing World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya where 200 countries are competing. Nigeria is 3rd on the medals table so far.

Dare had charged and promised the athletes before the Championships began that those who do the nation proud will be handsomely rewarded, a statement that has now seen the light of day. The cash awards announced will see the athletes receive $5000 for Gold, $3000 for Silver and $2000 for Bronze medals. Already by the close of Day 4, Nigeria had recorded her best ever outing in history at the Championships with three Gold and two Bronze medals.

