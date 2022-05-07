Nairobi Hilton Hotel to close shop after 53 years in business

Nairobi leading and iconic international hotel brand, Hilton Hotel, will in December 31, 2022 shut down its operations after 53years in Kenya’s hospitality space. According to a report by Business Daily, part of the reason for the shutting down of the hotel is as a result of the impact of COVID – 19, with hundreds of workers expected to be laid off among other losses to be recorded due to this development. According to the spokesperson of Hilton: “Following extensive discussions with the hotel ownership, Hilton Nairobi will close its doors for the last time on 31st December 2022 and cease operations. “COVID-19 created unprecedented challenges for our industry.

However, the decision to cease operations is not directly connected to the pandemic. “Unfortunately, the closure of the hotel will result in a retrenchment process. However, we will work with those impacted to help them find alternative employment.” The hotel said it will redeploy some staff to hotels within its Hilton portfolio in Nairobi while noting that the hotel brand is not leaving Kenya as it will continue to operate its other hotels in the country. “Hilton Nairobi Hurlingham and Hilton Garden Inn Nairobi Airport are growing our portfolio with new hotel development opportunities in the city and beyond,” it said.

Kenya government has a 40.57 per cent shareholding in International Hotels Kenya Limited, which owns the Hilton. It also held a 33.83 percent stake in Kenya Hotel Properties Limited, the operator of the InterContinental Hotel, which also shut down in August 2020. The State has been hesitant to pump money in the two luxury hotels, angering other shareholders. Besides Inter- Continental Hotel, a number of top hotels, including Laico Regency and Radisson Blu in Nairobi’s Upper Hill, stopped operations amid the coronavirus economic fallout The Hilton CBD began operations in Nairobi on December 17, 1969, and was officially opened by Kenya’s founding president, Jomo Kenyatta.

At inception, the hotel was the tallest building in Nairobi and a popular base for tourists to Kenya seeking adventures in the country’s famed game parks and reserves. The hotel promised tourists unique city views from its high-rise tower rooms and was a popular hangout for wealthy businessmen and tourists. It has 287 rooms; 45 twins, 185 doubles, seven suites, 22 pool rooms and 27 executive rooms. “The hotel has welcomed guests for more than 50 years. We are proud of the legacy of hospitality delivered and would like to thank all those who have contributed,” said the Hilton

