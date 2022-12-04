Business

NAJA 2022 Auto Awards holds in January, announces new categories

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) has announced plans to hold the 2022 edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards on Wednesday January 25, 2023 in Lagos.

Speaking on the new date, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr Rasheed Bisiriyu, stated that it had always been the tradition of the organizers to schedule the award ceremonies to coincide with the end-of-theyear festive period, but it had to be rescheduled for the New Year due to some unforeseen circumstances.

According to him, the NAJA awards which annually reward excellence in the Nigerian automotive industry, has over the years become a great platform to bring together critical stakeholders in the industry.

 

“One thing has remained true to this remarkable contest; it celebrates and rewards automotive excellence. Our jurors are experts in the automotive field and clearly understand vehicles and the mobility sector.”

He also said nominated vehicles would be judged based on value for money, pricing, cost of maintenance, depreciation rate, fuel consumption, warranty & dealer access and insurance. “It will also be judged on design and functionality which will take into account factors such as safety, environment, seating comfort, space, practicality and ergonomics.

“Nominated vehicles will  also be selected based on performance such as handling, braking, smoothness and quietness,” he added. He said once the expert panel concluded scoring, the automated scoring factors that cover sales performance, segment share and value for money are applied, the nominees in all the categories would beannounced.

“Every year, we adapt the scoring system slightly to consider new global and local market trends to ensure the credibility and objectivity of the awards, ” Bisiriyu said.

In his own remarks, Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, explained that the change in the traditional date would not in any way affect the glamour and credibility of the awards. He said new categories such as Most Popular Auto Brand had been added to the 2022 edition. He assured stakeholders of utmost objectivity, credibility and integrity.

“NAJA awards present a platform for the automotive industry to demonstrate and celebrate the advances made in the key areas of manufacturing, assembling, technology, stewardship, franchising and innovation,” he added.

 

