Najaatu Versus Najaatu: Sheer baloney

The moment one Najaatu Mohammed was showed the exit door from the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, she became a “celebrity” in the eyes of the same PDP that has been attacking the APC for various reasons. From the PDP’s attack on the APC, one would have thought that they wouldn’t want to have anything to do with anyone from the ruling party; but shockingly, each time they shout for the crucifixion of the APC, they thereafter lie in wait to receive the next decampee with much fanfare. Since the dual personality, Najaatu, joined the PDP’s troubled sail, the ship has been sailing amok, looking for where to berth.

If it is possible, Arise TV and AIT would want to have Najaatu appear on their programmes every hour to bring up what will please the sheer hollowness of their ears against Tinubu whom they despise so much; but they most probably perceive that that will be otherwise costly for them! Najaatu has been going around telling tales by moonlight and bogus lies with inaccurate records and references, just to make her stories a little bit interesting and edible, in order to win the hearts and minds of Nigerians, to vote for her notorious candidate; unbeknownst to her, her entire effort is way too little to hoodwink now knowledgeable Nigerians.

Those who know her very well, have come to the conclusion that she’s in her element; all noise and no sparkle. She’s as an empty vessel that makes the loudest of noise; practising politics of propaganda and stomach infrastructure. I will interrogate the tenor of her arguments and underpin the loci of her sentiments shortly.

This woman comes across as one who feels so concerned about corruption, saying there was a pending corruption allegation of N137 billion, which she took to President Muhammadu Buhari, for which no action has been taken, yet she espoused Atiku Abubakar, who is corruption personified, according to his former aide Michael Achimugu. Atikugate parts 1, 2, and 3 are all out and trending all over social media detailing the profligacy and financial malfeasance of the PDP candidate in what he called Special Purpose Vehicles. Can she claim not to be aware of this?

Should she really be taken seriously? Is she not aware that the Jefferson corruption case against Atiku is still as fresh as the water lilly that luxuriates the river bank? Is she not aware that EFCC investigated Atiku Abubakar over the PTDF and found him culpable but is yet to arraign him? If Najaatu Mohammed is so highminded as she would have us believe, by now her real campaign should be how to prosecute Atiku Abubakar and bring him to justice.

In joining his campaign, she has lost all respect and clearly showed her level of moral standing to be dire, low, deficient and decadent and her character, most questionable. What has she said that Atiku has for the North which she has used as a pretext and point of departure from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu?. Is it not this same Atiku that handled privatisation and sacked many Northerners in NITEL, NIGERDOCK and the Civil Service, in the name of reforms? Does that show that he has Northerners at heart?

Aside from being an ethnicist, what criteria does she have to sell herself? She is only pandering to the sentiments of her stomach, a case of the more noise you make, the better the recognition and reward; propaganda politics! What has she done to improve the plight of the ordinary folks in the North? I still ask, what does Atiku Abubakar have in his manifesto for the North? A man who did not attract government presence to his village when he was Vice President; it is President Buhari who made it possible to construct the road to Jada. Is that the candidate Najaatu runs her mouth to support? She’s employing her usual style which ALWAYS fails. She has never won an election because of this style. When Tinubu gave her the ACN to run election in 2007, what was the outcome? Failure again.

Najaatu loves noise around her. Now she talks about seven surgeries, were they as a result of supporting President Buhari or Asiwaju Tinubu? What has our democracy got to do with her frailty and sicknesses? Politics has a role for all manner of persons; the good, the bad and the ugly. This is how come she is in it. Grandstanding does not yield historical exactitude or respect, It breeds disregard and irritation that yields grounds for crass indignation and insults of irredeemable proportions. She brought it upon herself. Najaatu, in search of relevance, got herself soaked in contradiction and presents several personalities depending on the item on the menu list. She shows copious symptoms of one battling identity crisis and a complex; back in the days we called them “wanna bees”or “feelamonger fish.”

She is a member of the APC because she’s feeding from the Police Service Commission. Also a member of the NNPP because she loves Kwankwaso and his guber candidate, Abba. In Adamawa, she’s also a member of APC, supporting the APC guber candidate Senator Binani, and in the same Adamawa, she’s a member of The PDP, supporting Atiku; a man who has serially been exposed as a corrupt person; one involved in corruption of unfettered nature, according to his former aide, Michael Achimugu. In Obi, Najaatu has not been able to pin him down to certain conclusive discussions, according to her.

So, in summary, Najaatu has sliced and diced herself into four edible parts, Kwankwaso, Atiku, Tinubu and Obi. She’s spreading her mobility across these four terrains, depending on which one hits the jackpot! It is a simple “try-ya-luck” or “kalokalo” mentality that Najaatu has woven together; such that heads or tails, her meal will be guaranteed; When a woman has her parts spread across several cooking pots, she can never go hungry, no matter how much hunger and poverty loom. Najaatu stated on Arise TV to the feigned ignorance of the anchors that since 2003, Buhari has been scoring 15 million votes in elections. That’s a blatant lie! Buhari has never scored 15 million votes.

In 2007, he scored a little above 6 million votes, In 2011 he scored 12.2 million votes, and in 2003 a little above 12 million votes. Where does she get her content? If at Najaatu’s level, its all talk and no facts, one can easily understand why she has suddenly hopped on Atiku’s campaign- to cash out on her newly preferred candidate. At 67, she’s still carrying on with students’ union “aluta continua” type of activism, where noise and pointless protests form the bulk of the agitations.

Here lies the danger in Atiku’s aspiration which shockingly Najaatu is comfortable with; If after Buhari’s eight years as president, Atiku, from Northern Nigeria should in error succeed him, it’s like saying after a Yoruba president, another Yoruba candidate from another party should succeed him, or an Igbo succeeding another Igbo, it will be an invitation to serious chaos with the capacity to wreck our unity. We are of different ethnicities and surely have competent, capable and eminently qualified potential presidents in ALL the ethnic groups. Let the office rotate; and let our unity be unity indeed! Anyone who desires to see a united Nigeria post 2023 election, should shun and abhor any deliberate and conscious effort to railroad Atiku to enter the fray; even he, knows what is right. It will not just be an implosion lying in wait but indeed a disaster waiting to explode. It will snowball into a concatenation of several protests and restiveness, that could shake the very foundation of our dear country. Nigerians are now more knowledgeable, Atiku’s aspiration might just be the end of a united Nigeria, if there are deliberate manipulations to force him on Nigerians.

Is it worth it? So, what Najaatu should be talking about now, is the place of Nigeria in the comity of nations and how we can collectively build a nation that will sustain unity in our diversity, and how we can launch a new generational thinking that will lead us in the paths of growth and development. Not the extension of Northern leadership against the run of play.

Undermining these will be catastrophic for our country that is now clearly fragile and delicate. She may not like the face of Asiwaju Tinubu, but she cannot take away Asiwaju Tinubu’s inalienable right to vote and be voted for. Najaatu can shout to the roof top trying to make people hear her deafening noise, but she cannot alter what is right.

God has shown favour to Nigeria in the aspiration of Asiwaju Tinubu. Tinubu’s victory is assured, and will be loud enough across the six geopolitical zones of the country. Come February 2023, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be President-elect of Nigeria, and he will be sworn in as President in May. Najaatu is not anything near any of the governors in the North who have since become heroes for seeing sense in zoning the presidency to the South, and are working assiduously for Tinubu’s victory. Her clamour for power retention in the North after The APC governors have spoken smacks of her political insensitivity.

Compare Najaatu with Hannatu Musawa, you will see the beauty of roses in Hannatu and petals of thorns in Najaatu. Hanatu Musawa is not only cerebral, urbane, suave and knowledgeable, she combines her beauty with the grit of a cosmopolitan lady whose exposure is obvious. That is how to be a Lady of intellect, not the Najaatu’s way of barking for relevance.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...