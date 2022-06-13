NAJUC condemns illegal detention of Royal Times Publisher, Ranti Thomas

The National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) has condemned the unlawful detention of publisher of Royal Times Magazine, Ranti Alaba Thomas, by men of the Nigeria Police, Lagos Command. Mr. Thomas, now released, was kept in police underground detention for four days without a trace by members of his family and colleagues.

The Association in a statement jointly signed by Messrs Peter Fowoyo and Wahab Akinlade, Chairmen of Lagos and Ikeja branches, described Ranti’s detention as illegal and unconstitutional, saying his right to freedom of expression guaranteed under the constitution has been violated.

NAJUC maintained that journalists have a constitutional obligation to report issues Atof interest to the public and should not be barred or harassed in the course of such reportorial duties.

The statement reads, “The National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) condemns the arrest and detention of Ranti Thomas for 72 hours without access to a lawyer, family members and associates.

‘’On the evening of Monday, 6th June, 2022, NAJUC Chairman of Ikeja Branch, Wahab Akinlade, received a call from an unknown callerwhoidentifiedhimself asapoliceinspectorfromLagosStateCommandaskinghimto report at the Tracking Unit to secure his bail.

‘’The chairman accompanied by other colleagues reported at the said unit and were shocked to see their missing colleague looking sick in the custody of the same police authority that was reported to for search hunt. “They were shocked to know that it was policemen who abducted their colleague on the frivolous offence of “interrogating a fugitive suspect,” an alien offence to the state and federation laws in Nigeria.

“They further seek clarifications, only to be told by the police officers that their colleague was arrested on the account that he was having a regular communication with a suspect that they were searching for. “Thomas, an advocate of justice who has paid several sacrifices in the last two decade in promoting human rights was treated as a harden criminal with flagrant disregard to his fundamental right.

“What baffled journalists and lawyers who stormed the police command to effect his release was that the same police who were paid as the agency to track him was the one who abducted him at gunpoint, and kept him in an underground cell without any ray of light for 72 hours.

“This is in contrast to the extant laws which allow a suspect to have access to telephone calls, lawyers, and relatives. The Association called on the Inspector General of Police, Police Service Commission and the National Human Rights Commission to bring the erring officers to justice to serve deterrent to others”.

