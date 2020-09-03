Metro & Crime

NALVEJ lauds Kwara Gov over renovation of NUJ Press Centre

The National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), Kwara State Chapter, has praised Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the prompt release of funds for the renovation of the Press Centre of the state’s Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).
The league equally applauded the governor for repositioning the state-owned media outfits, especially, The Herald and Kwara Television Service (KWTV).
Chairman of the League, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde Akanbi made the commendation during separate visits to the NUJ Press Centre and The Herald’s office in Ilorin, the state capital.
Akanbi, who led other members of the League to the NUJ Press Centre to inspect the ongoing renovation works, expressed satisfaction over the level of work done so far at the centre and urged the contractor handling the project to work according to specifications and complete the job on schedule.
It will be recalled that Governor AbdulRazaq had approved the sum of N17 million for the renovation of the Press Centre.
Also, during a courtesy call on the newly appointed General Manager of The Herald, Mr Yomi Adeboye, the NALVEJ Chairman expressed delight over the repositioning of the state owned media outfits.
Responding, The Herald’s GM, Mr Adeboye, thanked the senior journalists for the visit and goodwill messages, assuring them that no efforts would spared at making The Herald great again.

