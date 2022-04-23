News

NALVEJ seeks end to ASUU strike

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara State chapter of the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) has appealed to the striking university teachers to call off their industrial action in the interest of the students, saying the students are direct victims of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The league also admonished the federal government to prioritise meeting the demands of ASUU) so as to bring an end to the agony of the students and their parents as a result of the ASUU strike. The Chairman of NALVEJ in Kwara State, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi, made the appeal in a statement signed by the league’s publicity secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin. The league advised the federal government and ASUU leadership to return to the negotiating table to iron out the grey areas in the contentious 2009 FG/ ASUU agreement.

 

Our Reporters

