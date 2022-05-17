Business

NAMA designs flight map for pilots, aircraft locally

The Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Mr. Mathew Lawrence Pwajok has said the agency is working hard to develop and publish Visual Flight Rule (VFR) charts locally.

An aeronautical chart is a map designed to assist in the navigation of aircraft, much as nautical charts do for watercraft or a roadmap for drivers.

Using these charts and other tools, pilots are able to determine their position, safe altitude, the best route to a destination, navigation aids along the way, alternative landing areas in case of an in-flight emergency, and other useful information such as radio frequencies and airspace boundaries. There are charts for all landmasses on Earth, and long-distance charts for trans-oceanic travel.

Specific charts are used for each phase of a flight and may vary from a map of a particular airport facility to an overview of the instrument routes covering an entire continent (e.g., global navigation charts), and many types in between.

Visual flight charts are categorized according to their scale which is proportional to the size of the area covered by one map. The amount of detail is necessarily reduced when larger areas are represented on a map.

 Pwajok, who spoke at the 2022 World AIS Day in Abuja, said the agency had been collaborating with the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) for the past two years in order to obtain required and suitable data that will form the foundation or bedrock of the chart.

He expressed his joy for the feat, adding that NAMA experts have been able to produce some basic VFR charts proto-type covering a very limited geographical area of Lagos which was being used as a benchmark to guide further expansion into the entire country in phases.

 

