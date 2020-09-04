NAMA, NCAA issue NOTAM circular for int’l flights

To ensure that international flights resumed on September 5, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic control clearance. Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said NOTAM was issued immediately a circular was received from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday, adding that the “NOTAM takes effect from the hour 0001 utc on the 5th of September.” NCAA had, before NAMA’s NOTAM, issued a circular to all aviation stakeholders and foreign airlines flying into Nigeria.

The circular with reference number NCAA/ AIR/11/16/225 and signed by the Director-General of the agency, Capt. Musa Nuhu, reads: “Following the announcement by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on the partial resumption of international flights, we wish to inform the industry of the following: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will resume international operations effective 00.01z on 5th September 2020.” NAMA, however, disclosed that only Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be opened to international traffic for now. Other international airports in the country, according to the Agency, will not participate in the restart. Other international airports – Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa and the newly reopened Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu – will remain closed to international flights until a new date is determined and announced.

Like this: Like Loading...