NAMA pushes adjustments in workers’ welfare

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Lawrence Patrick Pwajok, has said the management of the Agency has given all the necessary support and push that is required to ensure the approval and implementation of the new conditions of service. Speaking at the just-concluded Aeronautical Information Management day in Abuja, Pwajok said the management of NAMA would also implement the consequential adjustment as soon as the necessary approvals and directives were received in NAMA at the end of the on-going processes. He urged all NAMA staff to continue to be patient, while the process progresses towards its eventual conclusion. On pension, the NAMA boss explained that the management had also taken steps to ensure that accrued pension benefits were paid regularly to retired staff. “In addition, in order to clear the outstanding accrued pension payments, the management has increased monthly payments significantly. I will like to assure you that NAMA management is fully committed to the off-setting of all outstanding pension payments as quickly as possible while handling any future retirements in a timely manner,” he noted. Pwajok called on AIM staff in NAMA to continue to support and cooperate with the Agency and further called on AIS personnel to rededicate themselves to the cause of discipline and professional ethics. He advised them to hold themselves accountable in their quest for excellence in service delivery to teeming customers. Meanwhile, in his welcome address, the President of AIMAN, Mr. Williams Ngerem, called on the management of NAMA to speed up the completion and eventual commencement of AIS automation and urged the management of NCAA and NCAT to bring their AIS personnel up to speed with the transition from AIS to AIM. Ngerem called for a stakeholder’s meeting to be triggered by NAMA in collaboration with other sisters’ agencies to seriously deliberate on the issues surrounding the AIS automation. The AIMAN president said significant progress had been made by the various management in the recent past with regards to the provision of a conducive working environment for AIS personnel and acknowledged the efforts so far made. “We will not fail to put on record that the situation is still far from the acceptable global standards. Permit me, therefore, to once again advocate for greater investment in the welfare and suitable working environment of AIS personnel across the board at all our installations nationwide.

“Still, on the subject of welfare, it is gratifying to note that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for NAMA Staff has finally come to fruition and is being implemented effective April 2022. It is our hope that this will help to ameliorate the undue losses of lives the Agency has faced in the recent past,” he said.

Ngerem urged AIMAN to take quality assurance very seriously and ensure its application in the process of collection, collation, and dissemination of safetycritical aeronautical information to airspace users in order to achieve effectively, training of personnel in the process of AIS Automation was crucially adding that the long-expected Automation of AIS in Nigeria needs to be accelerated if we must be able to compare favourably with our counterparts globally.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...