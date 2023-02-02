NAMA reduces pilots’ workload, introduces satellite navigation

Nigeria’s airspace safety received a major boost as the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) test-run the Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS). Theagencyyesterdaysuccessfullycarriedoutthedemonstration flight to improve on the accuracy, integrity, and availability of the signal throughaugmentationof the satellite systems with its $8.5 million Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft.

The SBAS are used to enhance the accuracy and precision of an existing GPS system. GPS by itself isn’t sufficiently accurate to do things like help land airplanes or other applications where there is a need for high accuracy combined with high consequences for failure. Simply put, it means using satellite systems for air navigation.

The airlines are also able to save costs through fuel burns as the system has the capability of reducing flight time on some routes within Nigeria by up to 5-7 minutes. The Managing Director of NAMA, Mr Lawrence Matthew Pwajok said: “When an airline tells you their fuel consumption, you will understand and you multiply that by five or seven minutes, you will know how much it is.

We also have the calculation which we can make available to you for different airline categories in fuel savings, time savings, and Co2 emission savings, which is very critical. “What we have implemented at the moment that we have done in 32 airports, including military airports and private and state government and federal airports, is what we call performancebased navigation. It provides you with large guidance for you to improve on the accuracy, integrity, and availability of the signal.” What the agency did yesterday was to see how it could use the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) by collaborating with other European partners that have implemented it and doing a demonstration flight to see how they would usetheaircraftcalibrationby developing theprocedurethat the aircraft will fly.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...