Business

NAMA seeks urgent funding to guarantee safer airspace

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has called for urgent funding of the agency to guarantee better efficiency and procurement of critical air safety tools.

 

This is coming amid disclosure by the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Folayele Akinkuotu, that the Agency’s facilities were being vandalised in Owerri, Imo State and Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, thereby negatively impacting on safety.

 

Akinkuotu disclosed that the Federal Government had approved the installation of Category Three Instrument Landing System (ILS) in three airports across the country including Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Port Harcourt International Airport and Katsina Airport.

 

He made this known when he hosted members of the Senate Committee on Aviation led by the Chairman, Senator Smart Adeyemi, who were on an oversight visit to the agency. “If there was time, I would have taken you to Iju where that facility is. Why I say it would have been important to take you to where these facilities are is because of the need to protect these assets.

 

All over the country where the assets were put in place, we didn’t foresee what we are seeing today.

 

“So, there is a need to make provision for security. There is need to make provision for fencing, lighting and security. In two places or three, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri, cables have been vandalised, which impact on safety.”

 

Akinkuotu, who earlier spoke on the installation of three new Cat 3 ILS, said the equipment, which allows aircraft landing under zero weather visibility, would be done this year.

 

That increases airports with CAT3 ILS to five, including the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

 

He said NAMA had in recent times made frantic efforts to improve on landing and navigational facilities for safe flight operation. “We have installed Cat3 ILS system. The ILS based on their category will give you different minima.

The minima for category three is much lower than category one and two.

 

So we installed this two in Abuja and Lagos. As we speak, approval has been given also and an agreement signed, for three new category three ILS’s in Kano, Port Harcourt and Katsina.

 

“Usually, ILS are of short range maximum about 25 nautical miles and, therefore, not designed for navigation, they are designed for terminating a flight and so there is need for other types of navigation aids.

 

“We have VORs and they come in categories, I think the last we had before now is Category C, but I think we are now in the process of getting DVOR, which is the Doppler,” he added.

 

He said the agency had also installed Doppler Voice Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (DVOR) in Kano, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Maiduguri, Jos, Ibadan and Yola to aid navigation.

 

Responding, Senator Adeyemi charged NAMA to take issues of staff welfare seriously as it continues to provide safety navigation and communication facilities in the airspace. Senator Adeyemi was with his colleagues, including Senators Abba Moro, Sadiq Umar and Biodun C. Olujimi.

 

He said: ”I am aware of some of the things you have said. I know that the safety we enjoy in the aviation industry is not unconnected with the contributions of all of you in this agency. I salute you for this. You have done excellently well.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NPA, NIMASA appropriations missing in FMoT 2021 budget

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as N1.023bn to be spent on freight stations   The 2021 appropriations of the core revenue generation agencies, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are not included in the 2021 budget of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.   The budget of a Ministry is supposed to be […]
Business

MAGPAMAN Bayelsa chapter organises training for members  

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In order to have a bountiful harvest, the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) Bayelsa State chapter has organised training on how to cultivate healthy maize. Speaking at the weekend during the training at School to Land Yenagoa, the chairman of the group, Tams Singabele explained that the essence of the training […]
Business

Report: Nigerian fintech attracts $560m in 3 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Investments in businesses leveraging technology for financial services (Fin- Techs) in Nigeria totalled $560 million in the last three years, a report by the Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) has revealed. This, according to the report, is a growth of over 190 per cent as more investors continue to harness the huge opportunities in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica