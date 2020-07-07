News

Name Ibadan Airport after Ajimobi, Senate urges FG

The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to immortalise a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, by naming the Ibadan Airport after him.
It also resolved to send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family and the government and people of Oyo State of the death of the former governor.
They also observed a minute silence to honour the deceased.
These resolutions of the Senate followed a point of order moved by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), urging the Senate to pay tribute to the departed former Senator.
The motion was approved by the Senate when it was put to voice vote by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

