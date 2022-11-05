Nami: Dialogue, crucial for strengthening tax administration

The Chief Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mr. Muhammad Nami has described tax dialogue as a tool for engendering tax compliance and a means to strengthening tax systems.

Speaking at the 2022 Kaduna State Tax Dialogue, held in Kaduna State Saturday, the FIRS Chairman stated that dialoguing on tax was very necessary for inclusivity, fairness and pooling expert ideas to aid tax policy formulation, which ultimately strengthens tax administration.

A statement issued by his Media Assistant, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola quoted him as saying that,

dialoguing on tax is very important for many reasons.

