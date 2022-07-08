Nami tasks professional bodies on contribution to tax devt

The Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has called on professional bodies in the regulation of tax practice to lead conversations on matters of tax policy and tax laws in the country. A statement by Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS, quoted Nami as making the call yesterday while hosting a meeting of Council Members of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to discuss the implementation of an MoU on standardisation of tax practice in Nigeria.

Nami, while calling for value- based leadership approach from the councils, urged the professional bodies to work hand-in-hand with the Service to deepen the FIRS institutional framework through qualitative reporting and effective representation of their clients. “Our professional bodies need to speak on matters of tax policies and tax laws especially on proposals to annual Finance Bills.

“We also urge you to help the Service to deepen institutional framework through quality reporting and effective representation of clients by our professional colleagues. “We need to stem the tides in improving financial reporting to reduce the spate of ‘copy and paste’ financial reporting system as we experience today,” Nami stated. Speaking further, the FIRS Executive Chairman, who is also a Fellow of two of the three professional bodies, explained that on the part of the FIRS, the tax authority had adopted renewed strategies to tackle financial reporting concerns.

