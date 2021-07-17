Nami tasks W’Africa tax officers to mobilise revenue for growth

Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has enjoined tax authorities across West African to step up their efforts towards generating higher tax revenues for their respective countries so as to accelerate development in the Sub-Saharan Africa region. Nami gave the charge recently in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the Regional Seminar on the Problems of Tax Transition in West Africa, organised by the Steering Committee of Support Programme for Tax Transition in West Africa (PATF).

He stated that governments across West Africa needed enhanced tax revenues to tackle many development- related challenges they confront, especially in the areas of “health and security difficulties”. Welcoming delegates and other participants to the event, which was the first major stakeholders meeting by PATF that is focused on domestic revenue mobilisation in the sub-region, Nami congratulated member-countries; “for the relentless work you have done since January 2020, the date of the effective start of the PATF.”

He noted that: “Since the establishment and effective holding of the first Steering Committee, the execution of the missions in progress has accelerated, making it possible to have results that can be shared by the actors of the Program and the beneficiaries. Since then, we have come a long way, with results that are certainly mixed, but encouraging and which should encourage us to continue our work.”

