‘Naming Ceremony’: Uzodinma recants, fails to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State Tuesday failed to name the sponsors of insecurity in the state, as he had earlier promised to do.

Uzodinma, who had last month vowed that he would name those behind the serious security breaches in the state at the January stakeholders’ meeting, had created quite a buzz in the media and across political circles in Imo to the extent that the Imo Stakeholders’ Meeting was re-christened ‘Naming Ceremony’.

Expectations were rife in the state that Uzodinma would name those behind the violent attacks, killings and abductions in the state which also led to a massive attendance recorded at the meeting as noted by the event moderator who said: “Today’s stakeholders’ meeting is the most well attended stakeholders’ meeting in the history of Imo State.”

But after reading his 40-paged account of his stewardship, Uzodinma did a volte face and gave reasons why it was inappropriate to name those behind the banditry and violent crimes in the state.

His words: “After I announced that I would name the sponsors of insecurity in Imo State today, the social media took over, the conventional media did not help matters. Today, everything has been politicized and I do not want to destroy the good work the security agencies are already doing. So I want to crave your indulgence to allow the security agencies to finish their investigations, arrest those responsible and charge them to court.”

The governor, however, noted that he had no personal grouse with any person or group but added that the conduct and activities of former Governor Rochas Okorocha leaves so much to be desired.

He said: “I have many former governors in Imo State; Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha but one of them still wants to take Imo State as his private property. The difference between the other former governors and Okorocha is that he is out of office and still wants to be in office.

“Even in age, I am older than Okorocha and traditionally, he should accord me the respect due to me and for the short period I will be here as governor, he should allow me to answer the governor I am. One thing I can assure you my dear leaders is that under my watch, we will not allow anybody to hold this state hostage.”

Uzodinma also told stakeholders of the state that following an order of court, over 200 illegally acquired properties have so far been recovered from Senator Rochas Okorocha.

