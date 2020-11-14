NAN Governors reject calls to stop pension benefits

Kwara, Kogi, Niger to join Lagos in repealing pension

Unfazed by the decision of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to abolish the controversial pension and entitlements law of 2007, which approved the payments of pensions and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies, many state governors last night insisted that they were not ‘on the same page’ with the Lagos State helmsman on the issue. While some of these governors were unequivocal on their stand, others still went ahead to clarify that the Lagos State governor’s approach was exclusive to him alone. Saturday Telegraph further gathered that some neither supported nor kicked against the decision, arguing that it was purely the prerogative of the governor to decide how to reduce cost of governance. Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday while presenting the N1.154 trillion 2021 budget estimates to the state’s House of Assembly for consideration and approval, hinted of plans to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies. The governor said the bill would be sent to the Assembly for legislative approval, adding that the abolition of pension for former governors and deputies would reduce the cost of governance.

ENUGU

The Enugu State Government said it had no reason to repeal or revisit the Life Pension Law for former governors and deputy governors in the state. The Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwunayi, Louis Amoke made known when contacted by Saturday Telegraph. He said states were at liberty to tinker with their local laws regarding the subject, based on their peculiarities, while stressing that in the case of Enugu State, such a plan was not in the cards for now. He said: “Every state has its peculiarity. Enugu state has no plan for now to tinker with the pension law for ex-governors and deputy governors. “This is not like the setting up of a judicial panel of inquiry to look into the alleged police brutality as occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, which was a decision of the National Economic Council (NEC).”

BAYELSA

In Bayelsa State, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Ayibina Duba, said nothing of such was in the offing. He said: “We are a federation. If Lagos State plans to do something, it does not mean that Bayelsa will automatically follow to do same. I don’t think that because Lagos is planning to do something like that, we will too. I don’t think so. “Each state ordinarily should be doing things different from the others. Are we an appendage of Lagos State? Each state has its own peculiarity. So if Lagos State has come to that conclusion, it is peculiar to them. “As a federation, people should be allowed to do their things. These are some of the things some of us are advocating for; even salary should not be a uniform thing. Because Lagos is doing it does not mean that we as a state should follow suit. He may have his reasons for doing it. “My position is that in a true federalism, each state should be allowed to do what suits them because even these views will not come up if we are running a true federalism.” Speaking also, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said: “Every state has their own peculiarities. We do not know the circumstances that made Sanwo-Olu to say that they want to review the payment of pension for former governors. “Every state cannot be Lagos. Lagos is not Nigeria. What happened in Lagos must not happen in other places. If Lagos state government is taking a decision, it is based on their own peculiarities.”

CROSS RIVER

The Cross River State the government confirmed that it was still paying pensions to former governors and their deputies. Although the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, said he was not aware of any stoppage, he, directed Saturday Telegraph to the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Jonas Eteng Williams. Findings by this correspondent revealed that both were still on government’s pension voucher. Speaking on the issue, Williams said: “No state has stopped the payment of pension to ex-governors. I met the law when I became Speaker and no state has stopped any payment.” On Sanwo-Olu’s plan to stop ex-governors’ pension, the Speaker said: “He has not stopped any payment. You people should understand that what he has done is to send a bill to the House of Assembly. “He has not stopped any payment because that has become a law. Until that law is repealed; no state can stop payment of pension to former governors and their deputies.”

DELTA Delta

State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has ruled out any plan to stop the payment of pensions and gratuities to past governors and their deputies in the state. He said Sanwo-Olu may have reasons to stop it following the pension law in his state, but Delta has no such plans. Okowa said Sanwo-Olu was on his own, adding: “We are not thinking in that direction, my counterpart in Lagos may have reasons why he wants the law repealed but we in Delta don’t want to go into that. “There is an existing law in Delta State on what accrues to the governors and their deputies that I don’t want to touch. Each state has the power to make a decision concerning its governance.”

ADAMAWA

Adamawa State Government said it has no intention of stopping the pensions enjoyed by the former governors and their deputies. Speaking with our correspondent in Yola, the Director General, Media and Communications, Mr Solomon Kumanga, said it was a law duly passed by the state House of Assembly. Kumanga said: “Stopping former governors and their deputies’ pensions and other entitlements by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri does not actually arise.” He added: “Governor Fintiri cannot follow the example of Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State since every state operates differently.” “As I am speaking with you, there’s no formal or informal arrangement as to whether the governor will adopt such, except if the State House of Assembly could repeal or invalidate the law.”

KANO

The Kano State Government has said it would not rush to take any decision on the issues of pension review for former state governors and their deputies, simply because a state decided to take the decision. Instead, the state government said it would always take actions on sensitive decisions or a vital matter after fully consulting with stakeholders and others. Speaking with the Saturday Telegraph, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, said the tradition with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje since assumption of office in 2015, was to make policies that would impact positively on the state and the citizenry. He said: “In any case we cannot be stampeded into taking decision on a review of former state governors and their deputies’ pension just because another state did it; you should understand that every state has its peculiarities in dealing with issues.

OGUN

The Ogun State Government said it has no plan to stop the payment of “pension” to former governors and their deputies in the state. Saturday Telegraph findings revealed that there is no law currently being implemented as regards pension for the former governors and their deputies in the state. The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Public Communication, Remmy Hazzan, told Saturday Telegraph that the state had no financial strength to pay ex-governors “jumbo pension”. According to him, the state doesn’t operate any pension law for ex-governors but there is a statutory arrangement that allows the former governors to earn their last salary when they were in office as their “pension”. Hazzan disclosed that a sitting governor in the state earns almost N700, 000 monthly as salary and that is what he continues to earn even after leaving the office. “We do not have that kind of jumbo pay pension in Ogun State. It is the old statutory arrangement that has been in existence that we still operate and there is no plan to change that because it doesn’t in any way has adverse effect on the spending of the state. “For those who have jumbo pay, houses in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of Nigeria…..if they choose to change that why not if not, but for us, we don’t have that kind of jumbo pay arrangement, so there is nothing to change really.”

ANAMBRA

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, yesterday said he was not interested and has never discussed the matter of pension stoppage before. The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief C Don Adinuba, who spoke on behalf of Obiano, said: “I do not think that he is interested and this has not even been discussed at the Executive Council nor has it been discussed between him and I. “So, the issue is not known to me or to him and this is mere distraction because his Excellency is preoccupied with governance and has no time for such things.” PLATEAU Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Daniel Manjang, said the state is yet to take any position to repeal the laws on pension of ex-governors and their deputies. Manjang, while speaking on whether the state will follow the example of Lagos State Government by stopping the pension of ex-governors, maintained that it was only the state’s House of Assembly that had the mandate to stop the pension of ex-governors and their deputies. He said lawmaking is the sole responsibility of the legislature and if the Plateau State House of Assembly wants to repeal the existing laws on the pension of ex-governors and their deputies then they will surely do it. “Whatever Plateau State needs to do that is right, the state will do it, but every state has its own peculiarities. However the public will be communicated of all government plans and policies.” He said the state’s House of Assembly has the right to repeal state laws in a manner that the constitution allows, stressing: “I think this is the mandate of the legislature not the executive.”

EKITI

In Ekiti State, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Akin Omole, said Governor Kayode Fayemi has not spoken on stopping the pension of former governors and their deputies. Omole added that he could not confirm or deny the issue as it was not presently on ground. He said: “It is not an issue now. The governor has not spoken about that, so I won’t be able to confirm or deny whether such step is going to be taken.”

KWARA

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said he would next week send a bill to the state House of Assembly requesting the lawmakers to immediately repeal the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors. “As representatives of the people, the lawmakers would exercise their discretion to call a public hearing on the topic to further harvest wider opinions on the topic.”

KOGI

In the same vein, the Kogi State Government said it was making efforts to pass the law repealing pension and other emoluments to former governors and their deputies in the state. The state’s Commissioner for Information and communication, Mr. Kinsley Fanwo, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph through a WhatsApp chat, said the bill to that effect had since been forwarded to the state House of Assembly, about three months ago. The statement reads: “We have sent a Bill to the Assembly about three 3 months ago to that effect and it was widely reported in the papers. And we are working for the speedy passage of the bill for my principal Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello to assent.”

NIGER

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that he is considering whether to follow Sanwo Olu’s example adding that, everything has steps. Governor Sani Bello who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje told our Correspondent that,”All we need to do is to send a draft executive bill to the State House of Assembly to see that the payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies are stopped”.

