Nancy Isime Bags Honourary Doctorate Degree From American Varsity

Nancy Isime, a Nollywood actress and media personality has been conferred with an honourary Doctorate in Arts and Philosophy by Prowress University Delaware, USA.

New Telegraph reports that the multi-talented thespian made this known on her official Instagram page while sharing the good news with her fans.

She also disclosed that she was awarded the Leadtime Africa Leadership Prize for Quality Service Delivery and Professionalism.

Expressing her joy over the awards, the actress said she is indeed overwhelmed by the honours.

She wrote: “Yesterday, I was conferred an Honourary Doctorate in Arts and Philosophy by Prowress University Delaware, USA in conjunction with Leadtimes Africa Magazine.”

In the middle of congratulating her fellow awardees, she prayed to God to grant every one of them wisdom and strength to continually excel and be good examples in their respective fields and careers.