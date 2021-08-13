Nancy Isime unveiled as Laplandia Vodka ambassador

Popular Nollywood actress and show host, Nancy Isime, recently signed the dotted lines as the new face of vodka brand, Laplandia. At the formal unveiling of the brand’s range of drinks into the Nigerian market, which took place at Filmhouse Imax Cinema, Lekki, other brand representatives of Laplandia like Ozo of the BBN fame and popular Instagram influencer simply known as Eniola were present to add celebrity flair to the ceremony. Welcoming guests to the high octane event, CEO of Laplandia Vodka Nigeria, Henry Uzoma, who currently holds the sole franchise to distribute in Nigeria and Africa, described the Laplandia brand as being on a class of its own because it’s originality as it cannot be synthetically copied.

According to him, the purity level of the water in Laplandia gives it a smooth and soothing feel, while it’s different flavours which include coconut, cloudberry, lingonberry, bilberry and others, makes it stand out. On the choice of Nancy Isime as brand ambassador, Uzoma noted that her willingness to work with the brand and insight on how to go about promoting it were values that he was sold to. “I would want to work with people the way you want to work with me. One thing we took into consideration is her willingness to push the brand. I met Nancy Isime and she gave me valuable insights on how to go about promoting the brand. I saw the passion in her.

She had an attachment. I could see how connected she was to the brand,” he added. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Isime expressed excitement at joining the Laplandia family, stating that the brand keys into some of the values she stands for including healthy lifestyle and attention to details. “I was called for a meeting sometime last year. I remember, I was on set filming and the entire Laplandia team came to put me through about the brand in between scenes. I saw the brand and I loved it immediately especially as it has a variety of flavours. I felt that it would be nice to stand for something,” she said.

