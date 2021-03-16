NANNM laments attacks on nurses

Health

…wants discrimination against women stopped

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has raised concerns over the series of attacks meted at nurses by members of the public, especially relations of patients, while carrying out their responsibilities
NANNM President, Mike Nnachi, who spoke at a two-day conference to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day, also called for an end to all forms of discrimination and violence at places of work especially those targeted at women.
According to him, despite placing themselves at risk and playing strategic roles as frontline workers, nurses were constantly being attacked and sometimes not well appreciated.
He said: “In terms of security, our nurses face a lot of violence which ordinarily should not be. We had an incident at FMC Owo, where a nurse was beaten and left with fractures. What happend was that a patient died in the hospital, not because of the nurse.
“But suddenly a relation for no reason attacked the nurse to the extent of beating her down to coma. And these are the things nurses and wildfires experience in the area of clinical services
“When there is emergency, there is anxiety and I know that no nurse has ever hesitated to attend to any emergency.
“And in such periods, we notice that most people will put them under pressure in such a way that if not that nurses have been trained to be very stable and competent in their work, sometimes other things may happen. But they always stand their ground to make sure that nothing happen.”

