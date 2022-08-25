NANS @40: Back out of ASUU strike students tell state varsities

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged state universities to rescue the nation’s university system by backing out of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NANS National President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, who made the call on Thursday during an event organised to mark the 40th anniversary of NANS in Abuja with the theme: “Public Education System On The Brink Of collapse: Rescue It Now Or Prepare For The Alternative,” said there was an urgent need for the education sector to be overhauled, as it was evidently at the brink of collapse.

According to him, state universities would not be beneficiaries of ASUU’s demands from the Federal Government, as governors were responsible for the founding of their state universities.

He said: “We call on all the state governors at all levels to ensure that all our state universities are open now because the state university will not be a beneficiary of ASUU demand from the Federal Government as governors are responsible for the founding of their state universities.

“However, we condemn in totality, the insistence of ASUU on the payment of a six month arrears salary for the entire period of the strike before they can call off the strike.

“This demand is not only insensitive; it is also selfish, inconsiderate, and uncharitable. The six months are periods of no work. As much as we encourage the government to pay their arrears irrespective, it is unfair to base resumption of academic activities on full payment of the arrears.”

The chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, urged Nigerian students to engage both the Federal Government and ASUU to find a lasting solution to the incessant strikes, rather than consistently engaging in blame games.

