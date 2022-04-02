News

NANS Accuses Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji Rector Of Tyranny, Habouring Sexual Abusers As Staff

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Council, Ondo State, has accused Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Ile Oluji, Prof Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin, of shielding staff members caught sexually harassing female students.

The President of the Students’ Union Government, Rolland Olamilekan had alleged he was rusticated by the management of the institution for two semesters for exposing the sexual harassment of a female student of the institution by a staff member.

“The staff member, Mr Banji Aina, who works in the school’s administration unit, had been harassing and threatening the National Diploma 1 Science Laboratory Technology female student named Blessing Ulebe for weeks, vowing to make life difficult for her in the school, except she gave in to his sexual advances.

“To make good his threat, Aina sourced and got Ulebe’s mobile number and began bombarding her with calls and even traced her to her hostel of residence one night in order to actualise his goal of having sex with her.
 
“Frightened at the uninvited presence of the administrative staff member of the polytechnic in her room on the night of February 8, 2022, and fearing that the worst could happen, Ulebe quickly alerted her friends to her situation. Her friends in turn escalated the matter until it got to my knowledge and and that of my fellow SUG executives.
 
“I quickly mobilised a few comrades and arrived at Ulebe’s hostel at about 8:37 pm that night to intervene and rescue the young lady. But the events that followed that incident have not only exposed the management’s tradition of turning justice on its head but also opened a can of worms into the large-scale sexual harassment of female students going on in the school for a long time.

“We realized Mr Aina, several more staff members of the federal polytechnic have been sexually harassing and threatening female students without any form of sanctions by the school’s management.”

Reacting, Ondo NANS JCC in a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Omotoso Surprise, and Secretary, Comrade Akinola Elijah Temitope, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Fasakin as he has failed to protect female students from sex abusers.

The students’ association also accused the rector of using Operatives of the Department of State Services and Nigeria Police Force to intimidate its leadership in a bid to protect his staff and management caucus, who have been accused of different filthy and despicable things unworthy of a citadel of learning.

The statement read, “The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students, Join Campus Council, Ondo State axis, wishes to use this medium to call the attention of the whole world to the tyrannical abuse of power and obvious shielding of sexual abusers by the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Prof Fasakin.

“The secretariat of NANS had received lots of calls and complains about the alarming rate at which the staffs of the polytechnic molests and sexually abuses the female students of the institution.

“On March 16, 2022, NANS led a delegation to engage and inquire more on the inhumane act been meted out on the female students. The delegation led by NANS Ondo State Chairman, Comr. Omotosho Suprise met the management of FEDPOLEL on the several reports of sexual abuse of students by staff and members of the top management team and the consequential rustication of the Students’ Union President, Comr. Roland, on the issue.

“After the very peaceful protest and  the meeting with the management, NANS delegation returned to their respective campus hoping the situation has been handled and the Rector, Prof Fashakin would nip the situation in the bud but the rector in his tyrannical behavior resorted to use the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force to intimidate the NANS leadership of the state in a bid to protect his staff and management caucus that have been accused of a filthy and despicable charge unworthy of a citadel of learning.

“The entire leadership of NANS Ondo State appreciates the DSS, Commissioner of Police Ondo State and the Aaea commander Ondo for the fatherly role and handling the issue in a matured manner. The cases of sexual abuses has eaten so deep that members of the top management team confidently lodge students in hotels and threaten those who summon the courage to say no. 

“We can’t but ask why Prof. Fasakin is taking sides with these sexual offenders and not those abused? Why would anyone in his/her right  thinking shield sexual offenders?  Dear Nigerians, it is now very obvious to us all, that Prof. Fasakin is a power drunk tyrant and an accomplice in the rampant sexual abusing of female students.

“Consequentially, the tyrant rector and his management invited students to the Student’s Disciplinary Panel because of the protest that was staged by NANS and to further intimidate the entire students populace from crying out in the future. The entire secretariat of NANS would attend the Student’s Disciplinary Panel as it was the association which protested at the polytechnic not the undergraduates of the institution.

“It’s rather unfortunate that Prof. Fashakin in his usual unintelligent manner threatened to shut down the gates of the polytechnic, we, NANS leadership, dare Prof. Fashakin to come true with his threat and shut the institution’s gates. In a short period another Rector would take over as your (Prof. Fashakin) days in office are numbered. 

“Comr. Suprise Omotosho has reiterated his promise to the Nigerian Students to protect their rights, their lives and their properties against any form of intimidation, even from the irresponsible preying claws of the tyrant, Prof. Fashakin.

“Following due protocols, Prof. Fashakin should be aware that we have alerted the NANS national body, NAPS national body, NANS Zone D about the menace and to start mobilization against a tyrant if he continues on this treacherous path.

“Prof. Fashakin integrity and image has always being questioned. As at last year, he was in an embezzlement net after psiphoning the polytechnic’s funds for his personal use. 

“We will like to call the attention of the Federal and State Ministries of Women Affairs, Education and the Attorney-General of Ondo State to investigate the cases of sexual abuse and warn off Prof. Fasakin from using security agencies to harass Nigerian Students. He is not the first tyrant we will face and will certainly not be the last we will confront! We cannot be cowed into submission!

“Once again, we promise to the at the Panel together. The leadership of NANS led the protest and we shall appear at the Disciplinary committee in support of our students suffering under Fasakin.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu discharges 322 COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 322 laboratory- confirmed COVID-19 cases have been treated and discharged in Enugu State since the beginning of the pandemic. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, has said in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, putting the number of laboratory- confirmed COVID-19 related deaths at 16. The state has 515 confirmed […]
News

Lagos trains of 8,000 final year students in entrepreneurship, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the growing rate of unemployment among youths, especially graduates of the various institutions in the country, the Lagos State government has commenced its youths empowerment programme that is targeted at final year students and those in penultimate classes in all higher institutions in the state. New Telegraph gathered that at present, more than […]
News Top Stories

PDP to INEC: Use 2023 election to win back Nigerians’ trust

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the forthcoming 2023 elections to win back the trust of Nigerians in the commission.   The Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele gave the charge when officials of the state INEC inspected the secretariat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica