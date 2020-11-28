NANS CPC promises free, fair national convention

The Convention Planning Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has assured all aspirants and stakeholders that the association’s convention billed for 3rd to 6th of December in Abuja will be free, fair, transparent and credible.

NANS CPC chairman, Wolimoh Olajide disclosed this on Saturday while speaking to journalists.

Olajide said the committee is well prepared for an acceptable convention that woud be devoid of any form of electoral malpractices.

He said, “I wish to salute the entire Nigerian students for their resilience and steadfastness even in the face of so many crisis rocking our dear organization which is being spare headed by some hungry business men who are in the habit of using the student platform for selfish purposes and personal aggrandizement.

“Let me also appreciate the National President of NANS Comr. Danielson Bamidele Akpan for his trust and belief in my humble self to pilot the legitimate CPC that will conduct the election to usher in new set of leadership of our dear association. Upon this trust, I and the entire CPC leadership shall ensure the oneness of NANS through openness, team work, transparency and credibly return the association to the real owners- Nigerian students. I have since assumption of chairmanship of the CPC reinvigorated the near hopeless state the replaced Chairman left the affairs.

“Let me sound this fundamental warning to those who believe in instigating crisis to sustain their selfish interest, that the CPC under my watch will not tolerate and accept divisive convention of NANS purportedly fixed for 29th November- 3rd December, 2020. The unity convention legitimately announced remains 3rd to 6th December under my watch and the ASG of NANS whose constitutional duty it is to conduct accreditation and set the stage for election of the convention chairman. As such, anyone planning to host or conduct any kangaroo convention should have a rethink or risk the consequences of their illegality.

“On a final note let me assure the entire Nigerian students and aspirants of our commitment to organizing a successful convention that beats the past ones. We vow to put in place processes that is all accommodating and fair to all the contestants. Going forward, they shall have inputs and enjoy unfettered access to the works of all the sub committees put in place.

“I wish therefore to advise our senators to liaise with their management for proper arrangement in securing necessary logistics. They are also to adhere to safety measures in regards to the COVID 19 protocols.”

