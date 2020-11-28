News

NANS CPC promises free, fair national convention

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Convention Planning Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has assured all aspirants and stakeholders that the association’s convention billed for 3rd to 6th of December in Abuja will be free, fair, transparent and credible.

NANS CPC chairman, Wolimoh Olajide disclosed this on Saturday while speaking to journalists.

Olajide said the committee is well prepared for an acceptable convention that woud be devoid of any form of electoral malpractices.

He said, “I wish to salute the entire Nigerian students for their resilience and steadfastness even in the face of so many crisis rocking our dear organization which is being spare headed by some hungry business men who are in the habit of using the student platform for selfish purposes and personal aggrandizement.

“Let me also appreciate the National President of NANS Comr. Danielson Bamidele Akpan for his trust and belief in my humble self to pilot the legitimate CPC that will conduct the election to usher in new set of leadership of our dear association. Upon this trust, I and the entire CPC leadership shall ensure the oneness of NANS through openness, team work, transparency and credibly return the association to the real owners- Nigerian students. I have since assumption of chairmanship of the CPC reinvigorated the near hopeless state the replaced Chairman left the affairs.

“Let me sound this fundamental warning to those who believe in instigating crisis to sustain their selfish interest, that the CPC under my watch will not tolerate and accept divisive convention of NANS purportedly fixed for 29th November- 3rd December, 2020. The unity convention legitimately announced remains 3rd to 6th December under my watch and the ASG of NANS whose constitutional duty it is to conduct accreditation and set the stage for election of the convention chairman. As such, anyone planning to host or conduct any kangaroo convention should have a rethink or risk the consequences of their illegality.

“On a final note let me assure the entire Nigerian students and aspirants of our commitment to organizing a successful convention that beats the past ones. We vow to put in place processes that is all accommodating and fair to all the contestants. Going forward, they shall have inputs and enjoy unfettered access to the works of all the sub committees put in place.

“I wish therefore to advise our senators to liaise with their management for proper arrangement in securing necessary logistics. They are also to adhere to safety measures in regards to the COVID 19 protocols.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

World Stroke Day: ‘Stroke, next pandemic in Nigeria’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

With over 200,000 people suffering stroke each year in Nigeria and COVID-19 now identified as a new stroke risk factor in the country, the cerebrovascular disease could become the next pandemic in Nigeria if urgent actions were not taken to prevent stroke. The above analysis was contained in a statement by Stroke Action Nigeria, a […]
News

COVID-19: Ogun orders reopening of worship centres

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun Government has suspended the weekend lockdown in the state and ordered the reopening of worship centres. Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this in an update about the state’s effort at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. “After thorough deliberation, consideration and resolution, we decided to reopen the worship centres with effect from Friday August 14, as […]
News

AIG begins 2021/22 scholarship selection process

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…commends Access Bank, NCDC for support A group, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), yesterday announced that its 2021/22 AIG scholarship selection process has commenced with aptitude tests conducted in Nigeria and Ghana. A statement issued by the organisers, said the selection process for next year’s scholarships had kicked off with six recipients of the 2020/21 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: