NANS declares protest over petrol price increase

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, South-West zone, yesterday declared a massive protest against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria over the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol and the hike in fuel pump price. It added that timetable of protests across southwestern states (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti) would be released “in less than 48 hours in our next press release.”

The students decried the attendant hardship on Nigerians, most especially students, by the increment in petrol pump prices in the southwestern region of the country. There were contained in a statement by NANS, signed by the zone’s Coordinator, deputy Coordinator and Public Relations Officer, Adejuwon Olatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa respectively. The students lamented that Nigeria’s economy had been in a state of uncertainty and didn’t know what to expect next.

 

