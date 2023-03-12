News

NANS declares support for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd term bid

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos State, has called on the eligible voters among the student population in the state to vote for Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a man they described as one who is tested and trusted with the best plan for education in Lagos State. Speaking during a press briefing at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja Lagos, Comrade Olusesi Tolulope said due to Governor Sanwo-olu’s progressive thinking, Lagos now boasts of three world-class universities, adding, “The priority accorded to tertiary education in Lagos by the Sanwo-olu-led administration of Lagos State is unrivaled, as the upgrade of former Lagos State Polytechnic and Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Educa tion as Lagos State University of Education and University Science and Technology respectively are topnotch.”

Furthermore, Tolulope said the tertiary education programmes and policies implemented by the Lagos State governor were designed to support student’s academic aspirations, devoid of the Nigeria drama of the ASUU strike and other academic and non-academic strikes.

“Lagos was the envy of the nation when the incessant nine months ASUU strike of 2022 brought a stall to Nigerian students’ academic calendars and lives. “At that same period Lagos underwent the needed phases of transformation in her tertiary institutions, making the state education above the common standard of Nigeria’s education setting.” He further said that the Sanwo-Olu-led administration has been working on setting up an education trust fund that will change the mode of funding tertiary education in the country, by showing that with the right leadership at the state level, education can be taken to a world-class level in Nigeria.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

African leaders must urge G20 to stop COVID-19 vaccines apartheid to save our World

Posted on Author Penninah Iutung

The novel coronavirus has shown glaring flaws in the world’s collective ability to respond to the infectious disease outbreaks, with none more evident than wealthy countries’ self-destructive unwillingness to cooperate on vaccine equity for the benefit of the entire global population. Since the world’s wealthiest countries have been the primary contributors to the great global […]
News

Pam: Nigeria’s challenges’ll soon be over

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam has said that God is rebuilding Nigeria and putting an end to its challenges.   Press Statement signed and issued by Principal Executive officer Media Relations Mary Gana from Amman Jordan said Rev. Pam disclosed this during the second Prayer Congress held […]
News Top Stories

NYSC members offer scholarship to amputee boy in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Some National Youth Service Corp members of the Education and ICT Community Development Service (CDS) group serving in Benue State at the weekend awarded a scholarship to a physically challenged boy, Sunday Tartenger to ease the financial burden on his parents.   Thebeneficiaryisanamputee and a student of All Saints Academy, Ahihe in Makurdi the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica