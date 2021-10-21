NANS demands release of ex-chairman arrested at APC congress

The National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS), Sout-West Zone, yesterday gave the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, a 12-hour ultimatum to release ex-NANS chairman in the state, Olawale Balogun, arrested at the venue for the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress, organised by ex-governor Ibikunle Amosun’s loyalists last Saturday. Balogun was arrested alongside five other loyalists of Amosun for allegedly being in possession of guns.

They were paraded by Bankole in Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Monday. But the group at a press conference addressed by the Deputy Coordinator, NANS Southwest zone, Oladimeji Uthman, in Abeokuta yesterday insisted that Balogun was neither “a politician nor thug”. Uthman alleged that, the police were being used by some politicians “to carry out heinous actions” against Balogun and others. T he body demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Balogun from custody, failure to which they threatened to shut down the state in mass protest.

