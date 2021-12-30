NANS demands repatriation of Igboho from Benin

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded the repatriation of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho. Igboho, who is in detention in Benin Republic, is facing trial after he was arrested in Cotonou on his way to Germany after he fled Nigeria to evade arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The South-West Zone D Coordinator of NANS, Adegboye Olatunji, in a statement yesterday accused the Federal Government of abandoning Igboho to suffer in the Benin Republic.

He said: “The actions, inaction and body language of the Federal Government suggest their culpability or at least their approval concerning the treatment being meted out to the selfstyled activist. “It remains within the responsibility of the Federal Government to protect the interest and rights of her citizens within and outside the borders of the country.

“The activities of the Federal Government, however, communicate nonchalance and unwillingness that suggests that the Benin Republic is only acting on a script that was scripted by the Nigerian government.”

