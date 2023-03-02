2023 Elections News

NANS Diaspora Hails Tinubu’s Victory

Posted on

The National Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora (NANS-D) have congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It commended Nigerians for their overwhelming participation in the presidential and National Assembly polls.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by its President, Comrade John Ogar.

“The turnout was quite huge, impressive, and commendable and a testament to our resolve to birth a better, productive, and progressive nation of our dream and firm belief in our beloved nation and a demonstration of great love for our fatherland.

“I wish to appeal to my fellow compatriots to maintain peace as violence is not an option and won’t address the various concerns, anger, and disappointment that arose from the outcome of the election”, he said

Ogar admonished that peace was the only catalyst through which we can achieve sustainable development, progress and the greatness that we are yearning for and extremely desiring.

“Now, that the election is over and a winner emerged, I wish to implore other flag bearers in the interest of peace, unity and progress of our nation to embrace peace, imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and congratulate the winner and rally around him to preside over the affairs of our country for the next four years for the growth and development of the country.

“Conversely, while condemning the gross irregularities that took place during the exercise and in the efficiency of Inec I wish to appeal to all the aggrieved parties to explore lawful channels in seeking redress and don’t resort to violence or any utterances and conduct that may lead to the breakdown of law and order in our beloved nation.

“So that at the end, Nigeria shall win and we will remain brothers and Sisters, one indivisible nation under God”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

