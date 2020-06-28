Education

NANS drags poly rector to EFCC, ICPC over alleged fraud

*I’m ready for probe, says Aluko

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to drag the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr Olusegun Aluko, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

 

The apex student body, which accused the rector of allegedly subverting due process and executing projects in the institution through his fronts and private companies, vowed to submit petitions against him at the anti-graft agencies on July 7.

 

Addressing a press conference in Abeokuta on Sunday, the NANS Vice President, Comrade Ojo Raymond, said student leaders and activists will storm the EFCC and ICPC headquarters in Abuja to submit the petitions.
He declared that the attempt to expose the fraud ongoing in the polytechnic resulted in the recent victimisation of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) President of the institution, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji.

 

It will be recalled that Olatunji, a HND II Banking and Finance student, was arrested in February by the police over alleged involvement in cultism and was subsequently suspended by the management of the polytechnic.

 

 

 

But Raymond said having reviewed the report of the fact-finding mission set up by NANS on the allegation of cultism and arrest of the suspended SUG President, the NANS National Executive Council found out that “it is a clear case of victimization to destabilize the Union.”

 

 

