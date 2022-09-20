NANS draws protest timetable, plans to ground Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has rolled out a new timetable for its nationwide protests.

In the timetable, signed by the ‘President-Elect’ of the student body, Usman Barambu, dated Monday, NANS scheduled the protests to hold zone by zone, from its Zone A to Zone E, with Abuja being the location for a final protest.

The protests, which have already begun in September, will run till October 11, 2022, after which Barambu will lead the “Abuja shutdown.”

NANS is protesting the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...