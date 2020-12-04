Education

NANS elects 45-year-old civil servant as president

…election inconclusive – NANS official

A 45-year-old civil servant, Sunday Asefon, has been elected the new President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).
This was even as online platforms have been awash with reports that three Presidents have emerged from the NANS National Convention, which was characterised by chaos and violence.
Asefon, a civil servant with the Ekiti State government, had polled 155 votes to defeat his closest rival, Olushola Oladoja, who scored 100 votes.
But all efforts to confirm both developments from the outgoing National President of NANS, Comrade Danielson Akpan had proved abortive.
However, one of the NANS official, who spoke to selected newsmen on Friday on the condition of anonymity, maintained that the election was inconclusive due to the violence that disrupted the exercise.
According to him, officials of the students’ union would schedule a meeting soonest, to determine the next line of action.
“To tell you a total of 241 institutions were accredited for the election but what they called as results came from 285 institutions, for you to know that the process was manipulated by some people and not the true position of what happened at the convention,” he said.
Meanwhile, outgoing Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Azeez Adeyemi, has denied reports making rounds on some social media platforms alleging he was arrested by officers of the Department of State Services in Abuja.
He said he was not even at the convention venue when the purported shooting as indicated by the writer, had taken place.

