News Top Stories

NANS gives ASSU/FG one-week ultimatum

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

T he National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has given the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) one week to reopen universities, or face shutting down of the country. NANS gave the warning in Awka, the Anambra State capital, yesterday during a peaceful protest against the closure of universities in the country. Speaking to reporters in Awka, the Chairman of Anambra State chapter of NANS, Comrade Peter Onyemaefe, said ASUU and the Federal Government are destroying the future of youths and the country, noting that they must stop that henceforth. According to him, the Federal Government and ASUU are toying with the future of the country by keeping its productive youths idle for months.

He said that a programme that was supposed to last for four years now lasts for six to seven years and that the youths will soon come out to call for an end of the government if these issues are not addressed. According to him, the action will commence immediately after the expiration of the one-week ultimatum.

“It is about the ASUU strike, students are registering their grievances on continuous strike in the universities. Every six months or less there must be a strike in the universities. “They are trading with our future, a programme that is supposed to last for four years will last six to seven years. We pay extra house rent; we pay extra school fees, extra feeding allowance.

“Because of the incessant strikes, many students are now getting involved in armed robbery, prostitution, yahoo, yahoo, and many other criminal activities. “We are giving the government and ASUU one week to resolve their problems or face shutting down the country. We will continue to create crises until they do the needful. They are playing with our future. We are saying no to manipulation. We are saying that we want to go back to school,” he stressed. The protest which took place along the Enugu-Awka Expressway lasted over five hours and created a heavy gridlock.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US condemns militant attack in Mali that killed 31

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States “strongly condemns” a militant attack on a bus in central Mali that killed at least 31 people and wounded 17, the State Department said on Sunday. Unidentified gunmen on Friday opened fire on the bus as it traveled from the village of Songho to a market in Bandiagara, 6 miles (10 […]
News

IGP approves posting of DIG, AIG to new departments

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has approved the posting of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sanusi Lemu and Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Usman Alkali Baba to new departments. Lemu is now the DIG in-charge of the Department of Operations while Alkali Baba is now the DIG in-charge of Finance and […]
News

Imo: Ex-Speaker calls for Nigeria built on equity, devolution of power

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

    A former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and former member of the House of Representatives, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, has called on stakeholders in the country to work for a united Nigeria that is based on equity and the progressive-mindedness needed to restructure the country.   Opiah spoke with our correspondent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica