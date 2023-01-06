News Top Stories

NANS gives FG, UNIMAID ultimatum to reverse registration increment

The National Association of the Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday gave the Federal Government and University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) a two-week ultimatum to reverse the increment in registration charges/fees. They vowed to go on a nationwide strike in protest. UNIMAID Governing Council had approved the review of registration charges for both postgraduate and undergraduate students.

Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri, NANS Vice President Suleiman Sarki urged the Shehu of Borno, religious leaders, philanthropists, and individuals to intervene. He said: “With the 150 per cent increment on the registration charges,, over 90 per cent of students cannot afford to pay, which will lead to many students to be drop out and will invertible increase the number of crimes.”

 

