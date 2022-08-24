News

NANS hails IGP’s clampdown on corrupt officers

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has said the clampdown on rogue officers by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman, was the boldest step taken in recent history by anyone to sanitise the police force.

 

NANS President, Asefon Sunday, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, noted that such moves would further help strengthen a strong collaboration between the men of the Nigerian Police Force and the people towards winning the fight against insecurity in the country.

 

Sunday, who disclosed that students were worst hit by police intimidation and harassments, urged all security agencies to resist the temptation to use their privileged position to harass, intimidate and extort the citizens they were being paid to protect.

 

He said: “The recent clampdown on rogue officers within the Nigerian Police Force has caught our attention at the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). We have seen the various disciplinary measures handed out to erring Police Officers in recent months.”

 

