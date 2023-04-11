NANS JCC: We’ll report any misuse of N320bn TETFund grant to EFCC, ICPC, others

The National Associa- tion of Nigerian Stu- dents, Joint Campus Committee (NANS JCC), Ondo Axis, has said it will report any misuse of the N320 billion special intervention fund to be given to tertiary institutions by TETFund, to anti-graft agencies. It has therefore warned the management of the beneficiary institutions to judiciously apply the funds. In a statement issued yesterday by the Chair- man, Akinola Elijah and the Public Relations Officer, Okeniyi Elijah, said: “We strongly believe this is a significant opportunity for schools to upgrade their facilities which will further enhance academic qualities and activities on campus.

“NANS Ondo JCC wishes to commend the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its sincerity of purpose in line with the anti-corruption campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari by announcing the figures to be disbursed to each university, polytechnic, and college of education.

“Information at our disposal reveals each university will receive the sum of N1,154,732,133.00, while each polytechnic and college of education will get N699,344,867.00 and N800,862,602.00 respectively. This is the highest disburse- ment to each beneficiary institution since the inception of TETFund. “NANS Ondo JCC is, however, sending a strong note of warning to the man- agements of Ondo State institutions to consider utilizing these funds effectively and judiciously for the development of our schools and other academic-related activities. “In view of this, NANS Ondo JCC will be setting up a task force basically to en- sure that the funds are not diverted and mismanaged.

“The committee will be engaging the EFCC and ICPC should we suspect any financial misappropriation of the said fund by any school management.” Continuing, the body added: “We strongly believe that the disbursement of such a significant amount avails schools the opportunity of solving a few of the major challenges facing our schools, which include but are not limited to outdated facilities, poor infrastructure, inadequate academic resources, and security mechanisms among others which will lead to improvement in the quality of education and equally provide better opportunities for students to succeed upon graduation, with an assurance of not been half baked graduates.

