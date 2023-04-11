News

NANS JCC: We’ll report any misuse of N320bn TETFund grant to EFCC, ICPC, others

Posted on Author Oludamilola Ojo Comment(0)

The National Associa- tion of Nigerian Stu- dents, Joint Campus Committee (NANS JCC), Ondo Axis, has said it will report any misuse of the N320 billion special intervention fund to be given to tertiary institutions by TETFund, to anti-graft agencies. It has therefore warned the management of the beneficiary institutions to judiciously apply the funds. In a statement issued yesterday by the Chair- man, Akinola Elijah and the Public Relations Officer, Okeniyi Elijah, said: “We strongly believe this is a significant opportunity for schools to upgrade their facilities which will further enhance academic qualities and activities on campus.

“NANS Ondo JCC wishes to commend the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its sincerity of purpose in line with the anti-corruption campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari by announcing the figures to be disbursed to each university, polytechnic, and college of education.

“Information at our disposal reveals each university will receive the sum of N1,154,732,133.00, while each polytechnic and college of education will get N699,344,867.00 and N800,862,602.00 respectively. This is the highest disburse- ment to each beneficiary institution since the inception of TETFund. “NANS Ondo JCC is, however, sending a strong note of warning to the man- agements of Ondo State institutions to consider utilizing these funds effectively and judiciously for the development of our schools and other academic-related activities. “In view of this, NANS Ondo JCC will be setting up a task force basically to en- sure that the funds are not diverted and mismanaged.

“The committee will be engaging the EFCC and ICPC should we suspect any financial misappropriation of the said fund by any school management.” Continuing, the body added: “We strongly believe that the disbursement of such a significant amount avails schools the opportunity of solving a few of the major challenges facing our schools, which include but are not limited to outdated facilities, poor infrastructure, inadequate academic resources, and security mechanisms among others which will lead to improvement in the quality of education and equally provide better opportunities for students to succeed upon graduation, with an assurance of not been half baked graduates.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kalu moves to attract Federal Poly, College of Education to Abia North

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, is currently working on two bills to establish a Federal Polytechnic, Abiriba, and the Federal College of Education, Arochukwu, all in Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State. While the bill for the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic went through first reading, […]
News

We‘re winning fight against malaria –Niger govt

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA

Niger State government over the weekend said that it is winning the fight against malaria after the distribution of free long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLINs) and provision of free malaria test kits at some Health facilities”. Speaking during a Media meeting on the Global Fund Malaria Community-Led Monitoring Project organized by the Association of Civil Society […]
News Top Stories

We must ensure social, legal equality for women, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said that it was the nation’s best interest to ensure social and legal equality of women. Osinbajo said this yesterday in his comments at a webinar organized by Women In Africa (WIA) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation, to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day.   According to a release by his […]

Leave a Reply