NANS knocks Abiodun for donating N5m, house to Laycon

The Ogun State chapter of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday described the donation of N5 million and a threebedroom bungalow to the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN), Olamilekan Agbelesebioba popularly known as Laycon by Governor Dapo Abiodun as “the height of irresponsibility and recklessness.” Chairman of the student’s umbrella body in the state, Comrade Bamgbose Tomiwa in a statement in Abeokuta, also described Laycon’s appointment by the governor as the youth ambassador in the State as “frivolous assignment.”

Abiodun had on Tuesday announced the donation of N5 million and a three-bedroom bungalow to Laycon after he paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abeokuta. The governor also appointed Laycon as the youth ambassador in the state.

But the students’ body faulted the governor’s action, demanding that he rescind it immediately. NANS said: “We also demand that the governor work towards providing palliative for students across the state and Work towards fulfilling all promises made to our students during his campaign, anything in the contrary shall be met with stiff resistance. “It is the height of irresponsibility and recklessness to read that Governor Dapo Abiodun played host to the winner of BBNaija2020 and even went as far as splashing tax payers’ money on him based on the fact that he emerged winner of the recently concluded BBNaija.

“As an association, we cannot imagine how a state governor during this post-COVID-19 era spends #5m cash, a 3-bedroom bungalow on a frivolous assignment such as Youth Ambassador. “Isn’t this some sort of duplication which we have been complaining of? Isn’t it correct to ask the governor the essence of the office of SA Youths? Isn’t it correct to ask the Governor what informed the appointment? Isn’t it correct to ask the Governor the job description?”

