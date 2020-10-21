News

NANS names Ugwuanyi as most youth-friendly governor

Nigerian students from the 36 states of the federation have described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the most youth-friendly governor in the country, stressing that “there is no governor that is as student-friendly as your esteemed person.”

 

The students spoke when the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) paid Ugwuanyi a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, to formally present to him their new National President, Comrade Chidi Ilogebe.

 

Ilogebe is the first indigene of Enugu State to occupy the exalted office of the students’ leadership in the country.

 

Presenting the new National President, NANS’ Senate President, Comrade Abukakar Gambo Mohammed from IBB University, LAPAI, extolled the governor’s leadership qualities as a hardworking, visionary, peaceful, humble and accommodating leader.

 

NANS Senate President told Ugwuanyi that “while virtually all the states of the federation are battling with one security challenge or the other, Enugu State is not only in the hands of God, but I want to authoritatively state that the kind of leadership you have provided for Enugu State has made it a very peaceful state.”

 

Mohammed added that “Nigerian students are very proud that you have not only created a platform for youths to learn leadership but you have operated an open door policy that is second to none in the history of Nigeria politics.”

Also speaking at the event, NANS Director- General, Public Communications, Comrade Salahudeen A. Lukman of ABU, Zaria, Kaduna State, noted with great delight that “wonderful things have been happening in Enugu State since your (Ugwuanyi) emergence that have not been happening in any part of this country.

“We are very optimistic that with you it will continue to happen because you are a good man,” he said

