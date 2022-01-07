News

NANS, NANCES beg Abiodun to implement 2016 panel report on TASCE

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian College of Education Students (NANCES) yesterday appealed to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun to implement the recommendations of the 2016 staff audit report on Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, to save the institution from imminent collapse.

Abiodun upon assumption of office in 2019 set up a visitation panel to look into the crisis bedevilling the institution. The panel headed by Prof. Kamaldeen Balogun, among other 32 recommendations, advised Abiodun to implement the 2016 staff audit report on the institution. But two years after the recommendations, the students lamented that the crisis in the state-owned school has remained unresolved following non-implementation of the report.

 

Our Reporters

