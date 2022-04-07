News

NANS parleys with EFCC to stop members’ harassment

The South West leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has reiterated its commitment to always protect the interest of member students throughout the region. NANS Zone D, which made this known in a statement issued on Monday after visiting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) head office in Ibadan, said it became imperative for the students’ body to parley with the antigraft agency to address the harassment of its members.

Dated April 4 and titled: ‘A Resolution Visit: NANS South-West Paid A Visit To The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Zonal Head Office In Ibadan,’ the statement, jointly signed by Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, Coordinator, Deputy Coordinator, and Public Relations Officer, respectively, reads in part; “Sequel to the report received as regards the illegal arrest and misconduct of men of the Economic Fi- nancial Crimes Commission (EFCC), NANS South West (Zone D) visited the commission yesterday at the Oyo State capital, Ibadan.”

The students’ association, in the said release, explained that the parley with the antigraft commission had become necessary, given the need to curb the excesses of overzealous EFCC operatives, against member students who had complained of illegal arrest and other forms of humiliation.

 

Our Reporters

