NANS plans to scuttle party’s primaries over ASUU’s strike extension

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to resort to disruption of party primaries as one of the ways of ventilating its anger over the extension of the nationwide strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), by 12 weeks.

NANS described the extension of the three-month-old nationwide strike by ASUU, as a declaration of war against students.

The students’ body described the extension as a signal that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari was grossly insensitive to the plight of the Nigerian students.

The NANS’ National President, Sunday Asefon, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Monday.

Asefon, spoke while expressing anger over the extension of ASUU’s nationwide strike embarked upon over two months ago by a period of 12 weeks.

To this end, Asefon posited that NANS is to begin what he tagged  ‘Operation Test Run’ across the nation starting from May 10, that will serve as a precursor to total blockage of major roads in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Asefon, who expressed anger over the extension, said the students could no longer tolerate the continued closure of the public universities across the nation and vowed to take decisive steps to confront the FG on the lingering matter.

He said: “The three months extension of the strike is totally condemnable. The failure of the government to reach agreement with ASUU underscores their lack of concern and empathy with the plight of the common men and women of our nation who couldn’t afford private tertiary institutions.

“Having exhausted all windows of constructive engagement with the government. I, on behalf of the national leadership of NANS therefore declare National Action from tomorrow May 10.

“Our decision from the pre-convention shall be binding. The action shall be total as the extension of the ASUU strike is a direct declaration of war by the Federal Government against university students in Nigeria,” he stated.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
