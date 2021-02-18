Metro & Crime

NANS President’s SUV kills 2 women in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Two women have died in a fatal motor involving the vehicle of the Senate President, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Comrade Chuks Okafor.
The incident, which happened on Tuesday at Ntezi Park of the Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway, occurred when the NANS Lexus Jeep, with Registration number; NAUS-05-SE driven by one David Chukwu with two others occupants including the NANS Senate President, was trying to avoid a motorcyclist and swerved into a building, crushing two women standing beside the road to death.
A release signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah said: “The NANS Senate president and other occupants of the Jeep who were unconscious are responding to treatment at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FETHA II ).
“The corpses of the deceased women have been deposited at same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

Our Reporters

