NANS protests in Abuja, accuses FG of insincerity with ASUU

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday took to the streets to protest the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

 

The protest was in fulfilment of an ultimatum given by the students’ body last week, where it warned that it would embark on a nationwide protest and block major roads, should government and ASUU fail to resolve their issues on or before Sunday.

 

The students, who blamed the Federal Government for the ongoing strike, accused government of playing what it described as “hide and seek game,” with the aggrieved university lecturers, by failing to address the issues raised.

 

National President of NANS, Asefon Sunday, who addressed the protesting students, drawn from public universities across the country, at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, where they converged, insisted that it was time government looked into ASUU’s demands with a view to stabilising academic activities in the nation’s universities.

 

The students, led by Mr Asefon, marched from the Unity Fountain to the Federal Secretariat and headed for the National Assembly, but were, however, prevented entry by security operatives at the gate of the legislature.

 

